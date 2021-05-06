The criteria by which the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2021 preferred the drug from the coronavirus produced by the American company Moderna remain unclear. This opinion was expressed on May 6 by the associate professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University Sergey Voznesensky.

He added that the congressional conclusion is simply a statement that could be dictated by political or economic motives.

“If clear criteria were given, the comparative characteristics of vaccines, according to some statistical indicator, the Moderna vaccine would show better results compared to others, then we could talk about some kind of analysis,” the expert quotes “RIA News”…

The infectious disease specialist stressed that the recognition of Moderna as the best drug was not dictated by criteria of safety or effectiveness.

“As I understand it, this Congress took into the development vaccines that are registered either in the United States, or in the European Union, or in some other countries. And by what criteria is it generally a dark forest, ”the expert concluded.

Earlier that day, the director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Ministry of Health, Alexander Gintsburg, indicated that the choice of the regular World Vaccine Congress – 2021 in favor of Moderna is an economic and political decision.

Gunzburg also noted that the number of deaths from RNA-containing vaccines, which include the drug company Moderna, significantly exceeds the number of deaths from the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to him, Moderna’s drug is marketed on the same platform as Pfizer’s vaccine.

The regular World Vaccine Congress – 2021 was held the day before, its participants called the vaccine of the American company Moderna one of the best drugs against coronavirus. At the same time, the parameters by which the finalists and the winner were selected are not specified. The vaccine by the American company Pfizer together with its German partner BioNTech “received a very high rating.”

At the same time, it is widely known about the side effects caused by these drugs. So, in March, American doctors found a delayed side effect of the Moderna vaccine. In some people, the drug caused skin rashes and inflammation more than 10 days after the first vaccination. In April, in Klaipeda, Lithuania, a 78-year-old man died immediately after the second dose of the vaccine.

On April 21, an Australian Queensland police officer was hospitalized with blood clots three days after being vaccinated with Pfizer. On March 2, 41 deaths were reported following the vaccine in Austria.

On April 26, it became known that about 8% of Americans (more than 5 million people), who received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, refused the second injection.

The Russian Sputnik V was also shortlisted in the Best COVID Vaccine nomination. Sputnik V has already been approved in 61 countries with a total population of over 3 billion people. This vaccine ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. The effectiveness of the drug was 97.6% based on the analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians – this is higher than the data previously published by the medical journal The Lancet (91.6%). reported April 19 at the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).