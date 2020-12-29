US chief infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci said that the situation with the coronavirus pandemic in the country in the coming months may worsen after the holidays. Reported by Mediaite.

“We might well be seeing a post-holiday spike in infection, or, as I described earlier, one outbreak after another,” the doctor said. According to him, one of the reasons for the projected deterioration of the epidemiological situation is the desire of US citizens to travel during the New Year holidays.

Earlier, Fauci said that discrepancies in the actions of individual states and the lack of a unified approach to the fight against coronavirus were the reason that the United States was more affected by the pandemic than other countries. He stressed that the pandemic does not know the boundaries between states, and therefore, to combat it, a certain consistency in the measures taken was required. Nevertheless, he said, the United States faced significant differences in the actions of individual states and a lack of a coordinated approach to containing the spread of the virus.