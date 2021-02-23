Infectionist Evgeny Timakov believes that an increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia should be expected in mid-April. He stated this on Tuesday, February 23, on the air of the TV channel “Moscow-24“.

According to the specialist, the surge in the incidence could be strong if the Russians do not adhere to the recommendations for combating COVID-19.

Timakov also did not rule out that the British strain of coronavirus infection will come to Russia by the same time.

In addition, according to Timakov, Russians will need to observe the norms of social distance and use personal protective equipment until the beginning of summer.

“We need to hold out, in fact, until the beginning of June – the middle zone of Russia, I mean. Regions where the heat is already coming and the sun has already come out – until the beginning of May, ”the doctor explained.

Over the past day, 11,823 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia, this is at least since October 8, 2020. In total, to date, 4,189,153 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 84,047 deaths were recorded, 3,739,344 people recovered.

In early February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that the restrictive measures introduced against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic will remain in the country until the population forms herd immunity. She also noted that the situation with coronavirus in Russia is stabilizing.

Current information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.