Vaccination against some diseases takes a long time due to the long interval between doses or the period of immunity formation. On February 10, in an interview with Izvestia, Andrey Pozdnyakov, an infectious disease specialist, chief physician of the clinical diagnostic laboratory of INVITRO-Siberia LLC, told what vaccinations need to be done in the next month in order to be in time for the summer season.

“Vaccinations should, in principle, be done in advance. Vaccination is primarily a prevention of the development of infectious diseases, not a cure. Prevention differs from treatment precisely in that it is carried out in advance and to healthy people. Vaccination is also justified in advance by the fact that it takes time to get the effect of the introduced vaccine, and a lot of it, ”the specialist emphasized.

He explained that the vaccine is administered to form an immune response, which will subsequently give protection to the body when the pathogen is introduced, from which the vaccination was carried out. It takes an average of 3-4 weeks to develop an immune response.

According to Pozdnyakov, it is optimal to vaccinate against some infections in winter, and preferably in February.

“In addition to the planned, age-appropriate vaccinations, for example, adults are revaccinated against diphtheria and tetanus with the ADS-M vaccine every 10 years (just few people remember, know about it), in winter it is better to get vaccinated against tick-borne encephalitis. This is a seasonal disease, which is more or less common throughout our country, but in most of it it is relevant in spring-summer-autumn. The disease is “rare, but well-aimed.” A tick bite is a fairly common situation in our country. But is it a clean tick or infected – the question, ”said the infectious disease specialist.

The doctor clarified that tick-borne encephalitis is not the most common, but the most formidable of all tick-borne infections. Severe forms are not uncommon, and a lethal outcome is not excluded. At the same time, there is no specific therapy, so if there is a risk of being bitten by a tick, then it is better to get vaccinated.

“The course of primary vaccination includes two injections with an interval of 3-4 weeks. The second injection should be done 3-4 weeks before the expected start of the tick season, that is, conditionally until April. Accordingly, the optimal time to start vaccination against tick-borne encephalitis is November-February. In March, it’s already too late to start, in April it’s critically late, ”Pozdnyakov emphasized.

After 6–12 months, the first revaccination follows from the completed primary course of vaccination. It is also better to spend it in winter or in March. It is also better to vaccinate children against tick-borne encephalitis, as they are more active in nature, which is why they have a higher risk of being bitten. Children are vaccinated from the age of three, the scheme and vaccines are the same as in adults, but the dose is half as much.

“All other vaccinations are given to children according to the schedule, regardless of the season. Many vaccines are compatible with each other, but not all. And the existing general vaccination calendar helps to solve the issue with seasonality, frequency and interval between vaccinations, ”the doctor added.

On February 8, Pozdnyakov spoke about the dangerous form of SARS threatening hypoxia. This is a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes severe illness mainly in children. An outbreak of infection was recorded in the United States, but in Russia this option is also not excluded.