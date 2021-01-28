Infectious disease doctor Sergei Voznesensky in an interview with Sputnik radio listed symptoms that are often mistaken for signs of COVID-19, but are false.

According to him, a certain ARVI is characterized by the defeat of one part of the respiratory system. In this case, with coronavirus, the nasal cavity and lungs are most often affected. “Nevertheless, a sore throat, and perspiration, and a cough with damage to the larynx, trachea can also occur,” the doctor said.

The second syndrome that occurs with ARVI is intoxication. So, headache, body aches, fever – this can be with any infection. With coronavirus, the manifestations of intoxication syndrome will be almost the same. Therefore, in this case, laboratory tests are necessary.

In addition, people with increased anxiety tend to think they have a corronavirus. They can feel the symptoms of COVID-19, although they are perfectly healthy.

Earlier, the head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gunzburg, said that the coronavirus, unlike the flu, is a year-round infection, and not seasonal. According to him, the coronavirus spreads well in winter, summer and autumn. He explained that in the case of the flu, a vaccine can be used that will provide the body with protection for 3-4 months.