Most countries will abandon the idea of ​​introducing covid passports for travelers and will require negative PCR tests. Such a forecast was made by the associate professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University Sergey Voznesensky. RIA News…

Certificates for coronavirus-vaccinated citizens will be closely linked to vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), he said. “That is, as I understand it, vaccination with Russian and Chinese drugs does not fall under the issuance of these certificates, only Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, certified in the European Union,” explained the infectious disease specialist. In this regard, it will be easier for tourist countries to check the certificate of absence of infection.

In addition, Voznesensky noted that many states do not trust international certificates. “The big question is, then why not enter a certificate of vaccination against influenza into these passports? Influenza is no less a mild infection, ”the specialist concluded.

Voznesensky previously argued that covid passports are unlikely to help reduce the incidence of the virus. The specialist noted that there are too many nuances in this matter, since there may be both a human factor and a laboratory error. So, in the process of issuing such a document, cases of fraud and fraud are possible – theoretically, any laboratory employee can write it out for a certain fee.