Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (PFUR) Sergey Voznesensky in an interview with RIA News assessed the possibility that in the near future in Russia it will be possible to defeat COVID-19.

According to the expert, at present such statements are premature. Currently, it is necessary to carefully monitor the incidence rates, as well as monitor the number of free beds in hospitals in each region, he noted.

“Now, if we see that in a particular region there is a large percentage of free beds, then we can talk about the complete or almost complete removal of restrictive measures. But so far, a little less than 10 percent of those newly identified have required hospitalization, so to say that we are already with one foot at the door of victory over coronavirus infection is also still premature, ”said the infectious disease specialist.

Earlier, researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, studying the long-term consequences of a coronavirus infection, found that after an illness, the risk of a heart attack is significantly increased.