It’s too early to talk about the practical use of cannabinoid acids to combat coronavirus, says Sergei Voznesensky, associate professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University.

Thus, he commented on the results of a study by scientists from the University of Oregon (USA), published Journal of Natural Products… According to the findings of experts, some of the compounds contained in cannabis are capable of blocking the penetration of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into cells.

Scientists have found that two cannabinoid acids – cannabigerol (CBGA) and cannabidiol (CBDA) – can bind to the S-protein of the coronavirus, which is necessary for the virus to enter the cell. The molecules prevent the infection from spreading further to other tissues. At the same time, acids do not have a psychoactive effect, so scientists believe that they can be used as components of new antiviral drugs.

As Voznesensky emphasized, before creating a medicine, all stages of research must be passed.

“At the moment, there is a hypothesis that is only confirmed by preclinical studies. This should be followed by trials, first on animals, which will confirm the efficacy and safety of these substances, and then three lengthy phases of trials of a new drug for use in humans. This substance is now one of several dozen candidates for a therapeutic effect against coronavirus. Ideally, such research takes years, but if some compromises are made over time, unpleasant long-term consequences may arise, “he said in an interview with Izvestia.

Earlier, in November 2021, a study by scientists from the University of New South Wales in Australia was published. According to experts, the use of cannabis for medical purposes for mental disorders is unjustified.

In addition, scientists have stated their negative effect on the body. For example, patients who used cannabis were at increased risk of developing acute psychotic symptoms, anxiety and depression. They also often developed addiction.