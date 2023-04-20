Against the backdrop of the emergence of the Arcturus strain in Russia, we should expect a moderate increase in the incidence of coronavirus. However, it is extremely unlikely that this will lead to the introduction of restrictions, an increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths, Sergei Voznesensky, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases at RUDN University, said on April 20 in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, such conclusions can be drawn on the basis of how the infection spreads in India and some neighboring countries – There it shows a wide prevalence, but there is no more severe course of the disease.

“It is also impossible to say that this (an increase in the incidence rate. – Ed.) will happen in May, either, since when the holidays come, the epidemic chains in educational and labor collectives are interrupted. People communicate more with families. After that, we can expect some kind of rise, ”added Voznesensky.

In addition, he noted that all acute respiratory viral infections are characterized by seasonality “autumn-winter”, and with the onset of the warm season, the likelihood of these diseases is significantly reduced.

Earlier in the day, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that a surge in the incidence of the Arcturus strain is predicted in Russia by the end of May. According to her, the new strain of coronavirus is more contagious than its predecessors. At the same time, a more severe course of the disease is not observed, people experience symptoms of SARS.

At the same time, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin did not intend to introduce additional security measures due to the Arcturus strain of the coronavirus.

An outbreak of COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, occurred in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019, then the virus began to spread to other countries. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) described the spread of coronavirus in the world as a pandemic.

