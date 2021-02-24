The third wave of COVID-19 in Russia has already ended, it fell for the period after the January holidays. This was stated by “RIA News” Candidate of Medical Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University Sergey Voznesensky on Wednesday, February 24.

“The third wave of coronavirus, in my opinion, took place after the end of the January holidays. When other acute respiratory viral infections became more common, there was no rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection, ”he said.

Voznesensky admitted that this is a consequence of the fact that the formed natural immunity already protects a fairly large number of people.

As the WHO representative in the Russian Federation, Melita Vuinovich, said on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel on February 16, the third wave of a pandemic is possible if people ignore precautions.

Earlier, on February 12, infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov said that the spring surge in the incidence of COVID-19 will occur in Russia in one form or another in mid-April.

In early February, Aghasi Tavadyan, an expert on statistics and modeling at the Center for Economic Research, predicted the third wave of coronavirus in Russia by mid-spring.

Sergei Netesov, head of the laboratory of biotechnology and virology at the Faculty of Natural Sciences of Novosibirsk State University, believes that a new wave of the epidemic is possible if new strains of the virus enter Russia.

At the same time, virologist Nikolai Malyshev believes that the third wave should not be feared because of the vaccination that has begun.

