The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can directly lead to the formation of scar tissue in the kidneys. Researchers from Radboudumc in Nijmegen, together with German colleagues, discovered this after examining kidney tissue from patients and cultured ‘mini kidneys’ (Cell Stem Cell, Dec 24).

Kidney damage is a well-known phenomenon in Covid. A major American research among 90,000 patients showed that they had a 35 percent increased risk of kidney damage in the first month after infection. Spanish researchers diagnosed severe kidney damage, linked to increased mortality, in one in five corona patients in the ICU.

“It was still not clear exactly what caused acute kidney damage,” says Jitske Jansen, researcher at Radboudumc and lead author of the study. “For example, because of the ventilator or the medicines in the ICU? Due to an overreaction of our immune system, or perhaps due to reactions in the kidney cells themselves?”

Gossamer blood vessels

Jansen and her colleagues examined kidney tissue from deceased Covid patients and from a living patient. “We saw a remarkable amount of scar tissue in these tissues between the kidney cells,” says Jansen. “So much that it’s not surprising that those kidneys can no longer do their job properly.”

Our kidneys filter the blood and excrete water and waste in the form of urine. This filtering takes place in about 1.5 to 2 million kidney filters. Each filter consists of a so-called sieve body (a sphere consisting of gossamer blood vessels) and a renal tube, which drains water and waste products via the renal pelvis to the bladder. The scar tissue blocks that filtering function. “That damage is irreversible,” emphasizes Jansen. “That scar tissue will not go away.”

In their lab, Jansen and her colleagues grow kidney tissue from human stem cells: cells that can still grow into any tissue type. With the right signal and nutrients, kidneys a few millimeters in size grow from it. “They are beautiful structures,” says Jansen, “complete with those spheres, kidney tubes and starting blood vessels.”

Extra connective tissue

The coronavirus appears to be just as capable of infecting kidney cells as lung cells. Then the virus takes over the entire machinery of the cell. After that, it will mainly produce virus. Jansen: “The entire biochemistry of the cell is turned upside down.”

The kidney cell also produces all kinds of stress molecules. In a living body, some of these go as messengers to the immune system, which will fight the infection. Sometimes, however, too many inflammatory reactions take place, resulting in organ damage. For now, doctors see this as one of the mechanisms behind severe Covid. “But our mini-kidneys contain only kidney cells, no immune cells,” says Jansen. “So all the effects we see there are purely the result of what happens in the kidneys.”

The stress substances from infected kidney cells also reach the so-called fibroblasts: the cells between the kidney cells, which provide strength. “The fibroblasts respond by making extra connective tissue,” says Jansen. “That does not have a direct function, but is purely a stress response of those cells. This creates the scar tissue. We also see that in our mini kidneys.”

We are going to investigate whether Omikron causes less kidney damage Jitske Jansen researcher

Can ICU doctors do something with this knowledge? “This emphasizes that you should prevent the virus from entering the kidney cells as much as possible,” answers Jansen. “We saw in our mini kidneys that a certain substance, a protease inhibitor, appears to be able to do this very well.” A similar substance was recently approved by the US and European drug agencies; it is expected that doctors will soon be able to use it.

Jansen and her colleagues used one of the first SARS-CoV-2 variants for this study. “We are still going to investigate whether Omikron causes less kidney damage, and to what extent vaccination protects against kidney damage.”

Little is also known about a possible role of kidney damage in lung covid, the chronic variant of the disease. “Now that we know how serious and permanent that kidney damage is, we hope that doctors will continue to monitor the kidney function of their lung covid patients more closely,” says Jansen. “Then they can intervene earlier if kidney function deteriorates.”