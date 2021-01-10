Infection situation on Sunday 198 new coronavirus infections detected in Finland – HS provides real-time information on the stage of the epidemic in your region and worldwide

HS’s updated graphics show the latest information on infections, hospitalizations and deaths both in Finland and around the world.

The latest information in brief

Health and according to statistics from the National Institute for Welfare (THL), 198 new coronavirus infections were reported in Finland on Sunday.

A total of 38,590 coronavirus infections have now been reported in Finland.

A total of at least 47 municipalities reported new infections. The highest number of infections was found in Helsinki (43 infections), Vantaa (15), Hämeenlinna (14), Tampere (13), and Espoo (12).

On Friday, two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, according to the THL.

According to data from Friday, there are a total of 176 patients in hospital care. Of these, 29 receive treatment in the intensive care unit.

MORE SPECIFIC INFORMATION The situation in Finland and the world can be found in the graphs below, which are usually updated once a day. In the case of Finland, infection data are usually updated in the afternoon and data on hospitalization and deaths are usually updated on weekday afternoons.

Infection and death data for foreign countries are usually updated in the database during the night.

Data may also be updated retrospectively when new test results are completed or incorrect reports are corrected.

Infection situation in Finland

MENTIONED BELOW The graphics show what the current infection situation in Finland looks like according to the THL Infectious Diseases Register. Infections are recorded in the register on the day of sampling. As it usually takes 2 to 4 days for samples to be completed and recorded, the figures for the most recent days will still change.

Especially in the early stages of the epidemic, not all coronavirus suspects were tested, so the number of confirmed infections does not fully describe exactly how many infections have actually occurred.

Currently, the goal in Finland would be to test all symptomatic people.

From the graphics below, you can see how the infection situation has changed by municipality or hospital district. You can choose from the menu which municipality or hospital district you are interested in.

The graph shows the incidence, ie the number of infections in relation to the population. To view the number of infections without scaling, press the Absolute Numbers button below the graphic.

Hospital district specific the graph shows the incidence, i.e., coronavirus infections, relative to population. You can also display the exact number of cases by pressing the Cases button.

EVERYTHING the infection situation currently looks like this. THL does not publish data on municipalities where there are no infections at all or less than five infections throughout the epidemic.

According to THL, the age distribution of confirmed infections in Finland currently looks like this:

The development of the number of coronavirus tests performed in Finland based on THL data can be seen in the graph below.

Those in hospital in Finland

BELOW The available graphs show the development of the number of people in hospital care in Finland.

Died in Finland

LATEST According to the data, the situation with regard to deaths in Finland looks like this:

Situation in the world

MENTIONED BELOW the graph shows how the daily rate of infections and deaths relative to population has evolved in different countries since early March.

Tap the country name to hide and add the curves back to view. You can also add the country you want to the graphic from the menu below the graphic.

From the menu below the graphic, you can also choose whether you want to view infections or deaths in proportion to the population or in absolute numbers.

From the set below, you can view the current infection situation and the number of deaths in Finland, Europe or the whole world by selecting the desired information from the top menu. The foreign data reported today will be updated in the database during the next night. In Finland, infection data are usually updated at noon and death data are usually updated on weekdays.