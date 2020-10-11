Infection situation on Sunday 149 new coronavirus infections detected in Finland – HS provides real-time information on the progression of the coronavirus

HS’s updated graphics show the latest information on infections, hospitalizations and deaths both in Finland and around the world.

7.10.

The latest information in brief

Health and according to statistics from the National Institute for Welfare (THL), 149 new coronavirus infections were reported in Finland on Sunday.

A total of 11,998 coronavirus infections have now been reported in Finland.

The highest number of new infections was reported in Helsinki (64 infections), Espoo (17), Vantaa (16) and Vaasa (6). A total of at least 29 municipalities reported new infections.

MORE SPECIFIC INFORMATION The situation in Finland and the world can be found in the graphs below, which are usually updated once a day. In the case of Finland, infection data are usually updated at noon and hospital and death data are usually updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.

Infection and death data for foreign countries are usually updated in the database during the night.

The data may also be updated retrospectively when new test results are completed or incorrect reports are corrected.

Infection situation in Finland

MENTIONED BELOW The graphics show what the current infection situation in Finland looks like according to the THL Infectious Diseases Register. Infections are recorded in the register on the day of sampling. As it usually takes 2 to 4 days for samples to be completed and recorded, the figures for the most recent days will still change.

Especially in the early stages of the epidemic, not all coronavirus suspects were tested, so the number of confirmed infections does not fully describe exactly how many infections have actually occurred.

Currently, the goal in Finland would be to test all symptomatic people.

Hospital district specific the graph shows the incidence, i.e., coronavirus infections, relative to population. You can also see the exact number of cases by pressing the Cases button.

Incidence will be used as one measure by THL and the government in early September updated strategy, which defines the baseline, acceleration phase and spread phase of a coronavirus epidemic. During the acceleration phase, the incidence of infections in two weeks is 10–25 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. There are 18-50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the spread phase in 14 days.

EVERYTHING the infection situation currently looks like this. THL does not publish data on municipalities where there are no infections or less than five infections.

According to THL, the age distribution of confirmed infections in Finland currently looks like this:

Based on THL’s data, you can see the development of the number of coronavirus tests performed in Finland on the chart below. According to THL, the sample size was adjusted retrospectively on 29 September for more than 30,000 samples. This explains the exceptionally large change in the number of tests in the hospital districts of North Savo and North Karelia. The focus does not affect the number of cases detected.

Those in hospital in Finland

BELOW The available graphs show the development of the number of people in hospital care in Finland.

Died in Finland

LATEST According to the data, the situation with regard to deaths in Finland looks like this:

Situation in the world

MENTIONED BELOW the graph shows how the daily rate of infections and deaths relative to population has evolved in different countries since early March.

Tap the country name to hide and add the curves back to view. You can also add the country you want to the graphic from the menu below the graphic.

From the menu below the graphic, you can also choose whether you want to view infections or deaths in proportion to the population or in absolute numbers.

The graphic below shows how the infection situation in different European countries relates to Finland’s travel restrictions. The list should only be used to review the epidemic situation. You should check the exact travel instructions with the authorities.

From the set below, you can view the current infection situation and the number of deaths in Finland, Europe or the whole world by selecting the desired information from the top menu. The foreign data reported today will be updated in the database during the next night. In Finland, infection data are usually updated at noon and death data a few times a week.