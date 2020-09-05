Infection situation on Saturday 36 new coronary infections detected in Finland – HS provides real-time information on the progression of the coronavirus

HS’s updated graphics show the latest information on infections, hospitalizations and deaths both in Finland and around the world.

7.7. 15:55 | Updated 12:19

The latest information in brief

HEALTH and according to statistics from the National Institute for Welfare (THL), 36 new coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Finland.

By Saturday, a total of 8,261 coronavirus infections had been reported throughout Finland.

Of the new infections, the highest number of new infections was detected in Helsinki (eleven infections), Vantaa (five infections), Espoo (four infections), Tampere (three infections) and Joensuu (three infections). , Kempele and Kuhmo.

THL said on Friday that there are a total of 14 coronavirus patients in hospital. The number has increased by five from Wednesday.

In intensive care, there is one coronavirus patient, ie one less than on Wednesday.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Friday. In Finland, 335 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

MORE SPECIFIC INFORMATION The situation in Finland and the world can be found in the graphs below, which are usually updated once a day. In Finland, infection data are usually updated in the afternoon and hospital and death data are usually updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.

Infection and death data for foreign countries are usually updated in the database during the night.

Data may also be updated retrospectively when new test results are completed or incorrect reports are corrected.

Infection situation in Finland

MENTIONED BELOW The graphics show what the current infection situation in Finland looks like according to the THL Infectious Diseases Register. Infections are recorded in the register on the day of sampling. As it usually takes 2 to 4 days for samples to be completed and recorded, the figures for the most recent days will still change.

Especially in the early stages of the epidemic, not all coronavirus suspects were tested, so the number of confirmed infections does not fully describe exactly how many infections have actually occurred.

The goal in Finland would be to test all symptomatic people. However, there have been severe congestion in the tests since the early autumn.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) recommends the use of face masks in certain situations.

The recommendation is valid in the area of ​​hospital districts where coronary infections have occurred in the last two weeks. For this reason, HS has also switched to monitoring the number of infections in two weeks instead of one.

SYMPTOMS the development of the volume can be seen in the graph below.

It shows the number of people who responded to the Omaolo service who have been asked to turn to health care because of a possible coronavirus infection. Thus, for many of the respondents, the test later shows that the explanation of the symptoms is something else.

EVERYTHING the infection situation currently looks like this. THL does not publish data on municipalities where there are no infections or less than five infections.

According to THL, the age distribution of confirmed infections in Finland currently looks like this:

Based on THL’s data, you can see the development of the number of coronavirus tests performed in Finland here:

Those in hospital in Finland

BELOW The available graphs show the development of the number of people in hospital care in Finland. Data has been marked with a dashed line since THL stopped reporting these figures every day.

Died in Finland

LATEST According to the data, the situation with regard to deaths in Finland looks like this:

Situation in the world

MENTIONED BELOW the graph shows how the daily rate of infections and deaths relative to population has evolved in different countries since early March.

Tap the country name to hide and add the curves back to view. You can also add the country you want to the graphic from the menu below the graphic.

From the menu below the graphic, you can also choose whether you want to view infections or deaths in proportion to the population or in absolute numbers.

From the set below, you can view the current infection situation and the number of deaths in Finland, Europe or the whole world by selecting the desired information from the top menu. The foreign data reported today will be updated in the database during the next night. In Finland, infection data are usually updated at noon and death data are updated a few times a week.

Adjustment 31.8. at 2:10 p.m .: Deleted graphics comparing hospital and mortality in the Nordic countries. The graphics contained outdated data for Sweden.