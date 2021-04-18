The new Infection Protection Act is to come. Carsten Brosda doesn’t like it at all. Hamburg’s Senator for Culture takes apart federal politics.

Hamburg – Everything stands still in Hamburg. During the day because of the lockdown, the most recent one was extended until May 2, 2021*. At night because of the curfew that the First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) ordered and from which he stubbornly does not want to deviate*. Although researchers believe such a curfew could be counterproductive. Apart from the discussions about the proportionality and legality of this measure. Angela Merkel (CDU) is currently feeling this firsthand in Berlin.

It is also the Federal Chancellor who is considered to be the driving force behind the new Infection Protection Act. Seen in this way, she is at the center of the criticism that Carsten Brosda brings up. The Senator for Culture of the Hanseatic City of Hamburg comments more than dissatisfied with certain contents of the law*, as reported by 24hamburg.de. Brosda sees the already starving cultural landscape even further endangered by the new infection protection law. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.