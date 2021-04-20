D.he compromise between the Union and the SPD in the Bundestag to lower the limit for school closings in the Infection Protection Act from an incidence of 200 to 165 has sparked criticism from both politicians and those affected. While some see the value as too high, others argue that it is too low.

Saxony’s minister of culture, Christian Piewarz (CDU), decidedly rejects the decision. “It is appalling that the children’s right to education and participation should no longer be valid. I thought we would have been further, “said Piwarz of the” world “. “If we take the 165 incidence as a benchmark, there is a risk that the schools will no longer be able to open by the summer.”

Teachers’ associations welcomed the lowering, but criticized the arbitrary determination of the new limit value. “Setting a value of 165 without any further justification gives the impression of dice on a high level,” said Udo Beckmann, head of the Association for Education and Upbringing, the newspaper. Without a comprehensible explanation, the new stipulation will only cause further confusion.

The German teachers’ association considers school closings from a seven-day incidence of 165 cases to be too late and calls for a limit of 100: an incidence of 200 as a benchmark for school closings, as originally provided for in the Federal Emergency Brake Act, is far too high been.

Teachers see schools as drivers of the pandemic

“It is therefore a step forward if the limit is to be lowered to 165 now,” said association president Heinz-Peter Meidinger to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “But even an incidence of 165 is still far too high.”

One should not forget that the nationwide incidence in the age group between 10 and 19 years is already significantly higher. “In order to effectively stop the spread of the virus in schools, classroom teaching must be ended at an incidence of 100,” demanded Meidinger.

Jürgen Böhm, the federal chairman of the German Realschule Teachers’ Association, spoke out in favor of standardizing the incidences. “If the limit in society is 100, then it has to be 100 in school. I reject experiments to make limit values ​​more flexible and to question them, ”said Böhm to“ Welt ”. It is currently clear that the number of infections has risen again after the Easter holidays. That is definitely related to the schools.

Call for uniform regulation

GEW board member Ilka Hoffmann welcomed the move away from the 200 limit, but spoke of a “political value”. The GEW continues to demand to work with smaller groups from a value of 50.

Parents are now very divided on the issue of school openings, said Sabrina Wetzel, chairwoman of the Federal Parents’ Council. “We as the Federal Parents’ Council definitely welcome a nationwide uniform regulation on the subject of school closings,” she tells the “world”.