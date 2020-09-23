Need to prepare the house at home You need three oils to prepare natural oil blends at home. Coconut virgin oil (coconut virgin oil), almond oil (almond oil) and clove oil (clove oil). You have to mix all these oils in a certain amount. Here’s how …

Merits of these oils Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is a very good medium for naturally moisturizing the skin, protecting it from dryness and nourishing the skin cells. It acts as an antibacterial natural medicine. Badam oil: Almond oil is very useful for giving the skin a natural color, eradicating blemishes and giving smoothness to the skin. It works by deep deepening your skin. clove oil: This oil is antifungal and antiallergic. Do not let any pathogens (bacteria, fungus and harmful microbes) become active on your skin. -This is why even if you are prone to any skin infection, then this oil prevents that infection from growing. Also, your skin defense mechanism works to be stronger.

How to prepare Bland As we told you that to prepare natural oil blends at home, it is most important to choose the right oils and use them in the right quantity. -To prepare a blender at home, you need 2 tablespoons coconut virgin oil and take the same amount of almond oil. Now mix these two oils together. When both these oils are mixed together, mix 1 to 2 drops of oil of cloves in them. Mix all three oils together. Keep in mind that clove oil should not be more than 2 drops, otherwise your skin problem may increase rather than decrease.

Making more -If you want to prepare this Bland in more quantity at once, then tie the knot that you can mix coconut virgin oil and almond oil in equal quantity. But by combining the total quantity of these two oils, only 5 percent of it is to have clove oil.

Do not let the rash grow – This natural oil blend prepared at home will protect you from the problem of rashes on the skin and if you have already got it, it will cure it quickly.

Protect from eczema – Skin like eczema will prevent disease. Even if you have got this disease due to any reason, you can use this bland to calm the itching and cure the disease quickly.

Itching is common due to heat and sweat, rash. In addition, if the nails appear while itching intensely during sleep, the problem becomes more acute. To avoid all these problems, today we are telling you how to prepare natural oil blend at home. So that your skin is chemical free and you also avoid problems like skin infection …