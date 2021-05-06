I.More and more large German cities are using statistical analyzes to obtain an overview of the corona infection process in different urban districts. In Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne and recently also in Stuttgart, statisticians are evaluating the districts in which infections with the coronavirus occur particularly frequently.

In the first year of the pandemic, the Baden-Württemberg state capital had largely concentrated on recording the infection rate in nursing homes and refugee accommodation. Otherwise there was talk of a “diffuse infection process”. Now the statisticians have analyzed the infection numbers for the 23 city districts and especially the 436 neighborhoods of Stuttgart. Markus Niedergesäss, co-author of the study, says: “Our small-scale approach shows that structurally weak urban districts are more susceptible to infection. These areas are characterized by cramped living conditions and a high proportion of disadvantaged population groups. “

<br />



Shortly after the first wave of infections in April 2020, intensive care physicians and epidemiologists repeatedly pointed out the social dimension of the pandemic in internal rounds. In Stuttgart, the city districts of Feuerbach, Mühlhausen, Zuffenhausen, Plieningen and especially Bad Cannstatt have a significantly higher proportion of citizens who tested positive. These are neighborhoods in which many non-EU foreigners often live in multi-person households. The statisticians also recorded very high levels of infection in a workers’ settlement near the Daimler works.

The local council is now advocating vaccinating in hotspot areas: “We are currently checking with the Stuttgart Clinic whether more vaccinations can be made with the existing vaccination doses in these areas,” said a city spokesman. In Baden-Württemberg, individual clinics of the state government are now offering mobile teams in problem areas to vaccinate with the vaccine from AstraZeneca.

Mobile vaccination teams

A similar development has been emerging in Cologne for weeks. There, researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute had already come to similar results at the end of March as now in Stuttgart: Since last autumn, people in the “vulnerable social areas” of the big city have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic – in the districts of Mülheim, Kalk, Finkenberg, Meschenich and Chorweiler. Above all, there are old industrial and working-class quarters and high-rise housing estates from the 1970s, in which many immigrant families and welfare recipients live.

From Monday to Wednesday, mobile teams vaccinated 2,000 citizens in Cologne-Chorweiler, and the North Rhine-Westphalian state government provided 1,000 vaccine doses. A spokeswoman for the city of Cologne told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: “We could vaccinate 750 people per day in such districts, but we would need a total of 50,000 additional doses of vaccine from the state government – preferably from Johnson & Johnson, because then only one vaccination is necessary.”