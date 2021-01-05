youtube.com/Islam Channel

Severely ill coronavirus patients were cut off oxygen in intensive care units and left to die at Al-Husseiniya Hospital in Al-Sharqiyah governorate in Egypt. Footage from the scene was published by the Islam Channel portal on its Youtube-channel.

They show how patients, presumably sick with COVID-19, were cut off from the oxygen supply. Doctors and nurses around are sitting on the floor, relatives are calling for help. The man who is filming the video can be heard repeating, “Everyone is dead, everyone is dead.” In addition, Islam Channel added footage from another hospital, where patients also suffer from a lack of oxygen – where exactly the footage was taken is not specified.

An investigation has already begun into the death of at least four patients. Some politicians deny that the patients died due to the lack of oxygen, but others accuse the doctors of negligence: they allegedly did nothing to save the patients.

“According to my sources, the intensive care doctor told the director of the hospital about the lack of oxygen for at least an hour. [до смерти пациентов]”- said local MP Said Rahmo, quoted by the Middle East Eye.