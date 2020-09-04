Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose coronavirus infection became known the day before, spoke about his condition. According to the former head of the Cabinet, he feels well and continues to work. Reported by RIA News…

In his speech, Berlusconi stressed that he never downplayed the severity of the epidemic, but he was reassuring about his health. “I no longer have a temperature, I have no pains, and I want to reassure you – I feel well enough and continue to work,” the politician said.

He noted that he was isolated in his villa near Milan. However, Berlusconi intends from there to continue preparations for regional and partial administrative elections to be held in the Apennines on September 20-21. They are attended by candidates from his party “Forward, Italy”.

Silvio Berlusconi served as Prime Minister of Italy from 1994-1995, 2001-2006 and 2008-2011. In 2010, an investigation was launched against him in the Ruby case, in which the then prime minister was accused of having sex with a minor. In 2015, the court acquitted Berlusconi, but this case cost him the post of head of government.