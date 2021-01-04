Soviet and Russian film director and screenwriter Boris Grachevsky, previously infected with the coronavirus, spoke about his health. Reported by TASS…

The artistic director of “Yeralash” announced the improvement in health after hospitalization. “I’m starting to get healthy,” said Grachevsky.

The artistic director of “Yeralash” spoke about the disease on December 21. Then he said that he was at home with the “damned covid”, but that he felt good. However, on December 31, it became known that Grachevsky was transferred to the intensive care unit of the capital’s hospital No. 52.

Grachevsky has been the artistic director of the Yeralash children’s newsreel since 2002. He is also known for staging the films “The Roof” and “Between Notes, or Tantric Symphony.” Served as the author of the project “Social Advertising”. In 2018, in the program “The Fate of a Man,” Grachevsky said that he was fighting skin cancer. On March 18, the director turned 71.