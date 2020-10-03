Infected with the coronavirus, US President Donald Trump on Twitter thanked everyone for their support and wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Thank you all for your support. I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing well, but we still need to be convinced of this. The first lady is doing well. So thank you very much, I am grateful and will never forget (support) “ Trump said.

As it became known, Trump was injected with a cocktail of antibodies from Regeneron, the Telegram channel “First of all, Well, almost.”

We will remind, recently Donald Trump publicly admitted that he deliberately downplayed the danger of coronavirus in order not to sow panic in the country.



