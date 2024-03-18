Home page World

Thousands of people listened to James Blunt's music. There is now a virus alarm in Innsbruck. Because in the middle of the audience was a person infected with measles.

Innsbruck – He had his breakthrough in 2005, and today he is known for his soulful ballads. James Blunt is on tour with his album “Who We Used To Be”. Hits like “You're Beautiful” or “Goodbye My Lover”, goosebumps and seas of flashlight lights: a concert by the singer and songwriter is an experience.

As part of his tour, the 50-year-old Brit stops in many countries – including Austria. However, just a few days after the concert, there is a sense of alarm in Innsbruck. The background is not the music, but a spectator. There was a person in the audience who had measles – and didn't know it at the time. The state of Tyrol provides information about this in a Press release.

With measles at the James Blunt concert – the state of Tyrol warns

A person infected with measles was “at the James Blunt concert at Olympiaworld in Innsbruck during the infectious period on Friday, March 8, 2024,” according to the statement.

The authorities warn all spectators, but refer in detail to those who sat or stood “in the center right area of ​​the stalls”. As the Tyrolean daily newspaper writes in a concert review that a total of over 6,000 people attended the Brit's concert. The measles situation in Austria had already been reported previously described as “dramatic and worrying” due to the increasing number of cases.

Measles disease: incubation period, transmission and vaccination – all information at a glance

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) describes measles as “one of the most contagious human diseases.” Further information can be found in the RKI guide:

Transmission: “Through inhalation of infectious droplets” or through “contact with infectious secretions from the nose or throat.” No direct contact between people is necessary for transmission.

Incubation period: seven to 21 days.

Immunity: Anyone who has had measles or who has been vaccinated twice against the measles virus.

Symptoms: including fever, conjunctivitis, runny nose, cough, measles spots.

James Blunt concert goers – This is what the authorities advise

The state of Tyrol calls on concert-goers to “check their vaccination status and that of their family members for two measles vaccinations or, if necessary, get them as quickly as possible.” People who develop signs of illness should isolate themselves and contact a doctor's office or hospital. The state of Tyrol continues that the contagious period began on March 15th and could last until March 29th. (mbr)