From: Sarah Neumeyer

After a corona outbreak in a nursing home in Lower Saxony, three residents die. A former employee is being investigated. © Federico Gambarini / dpa

Three residents infected with corona die in a nursing home in Lower Saxony. An employee is said to have worked with a forged vaccination card and infected.

Hildesheim – In a nursing home in Hildesheim it becomes one corona– Outbreak * has come with three deaths. Now the public prosecutor’s office is investigating a former employee.

There is a suspicion that the 44-year-old was working with a fake vaccination certificate in the home while she had Corona, said the spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office for the German press agency. The employee is also being investigated because of the initial suspicion of manslaughter, as three residents infected with the coronavirus died in close temporal context.

Corona outbreak in nursing home: Employee presented forged vaccination card

The nursing home employee had admitted the use of the forged vaccination certificate. “She doesn’t want anything to do with the infections. We take all measures that are appropriate to clear up the allegations, “said the spokeswoman.

The woman, who worked as an everyday companion in the home, was dismissed without notice, said facility manager Michael Ossenkopp. According to Ossenkopp, the woman has been negative about vaccinations in the past, reports the NDR. That she changed her mind and presented a vaccination certificate struck him as strange. In Lower Saxony were in the False vaccination cards have been increasingly discovered in the past few months*.

According to Ossenkopp, the current corona outbreak is drawing wide circles. Eleven residents and five employees were recently infected. The situation is currently tense. “The situation is extremely exhausting,” said Ossenkopp on Saturday. As a consequence of the corona outbreak, according to him, a living area with 54 places is under quarantine.

Forged vaccination card: Investigation against infected employee after three deaths

When the nurse’s vaccination card was checked, it turned out that the batch number of the vaccine did not exist. The vaccination center’s signatures were also apparently forged. The home manager then confronted the employee with the allegations on the phone. You initially denied this, but then admitted the fake, Ossenkopp told the NDR.

The nursing home then filed a complaint against the 44-year-old. According to the home management, it later became clear that the woman had worked in the home despite the risk of corona disease. It was initially unclear how long the prosecution's investigations would take. (sne / dpa)