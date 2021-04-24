A.In Mallorca, an island resident was arrested on charges of bodily harm after going to work and the gym despite symptoms of corona and allegedly infecting at least 22 people. As the Spanish police announced on Saturday, the investigations went back to a corona outbreak in the city of Manacor at the end of January. Accordingly, the man had typical corona symptoms, took a PCR test and went back to work and to his gym before the results were available.

The work colleagues reported to the police that despite being asked to go home and although he had a temperature of over 40 degrees, the man simply stayed at his place of work. He even deliberately pulled down his mask when he coughed and said, “I’m going to infect you all with Corona.”

After his positive PCR test result, the contact persons were also tested: At the workplace, he had infected five colleagues who in turn infected family members, including three small children. According to the police, he had infected three people in the gym, who also infected family members. Fortunately, none of them had to go to the hospital.