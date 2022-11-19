A few hours before the start of one of the most controversial World Cups in history, FIFA president Gianni Infantino took the stage of one of the auditoriums in the Doha press center and, with a calculated and sentimental performance, attacked against critics of Qatar’s handling of human rights. According to him, he said, the West is not in a position to put buts, because if it is not worse than Qatar (Infantino believes that it is in some respects), it was at some point. “For what we Europeans have done for the world in the last 3,000 years, we should be apologizing for another 3,000 years before we start giving people moral lessons,” he said of the treatment of migrant workers. “This one-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy.”

But the FIFA president did not stop at discrediting the critics. He also wanted to make it clear to them that his effort to question, for example, the persecution of homosexuals, was useless, as well as wrong: “If someone believes that only by criticizing will we get something, it will be the opposite. Because it is a provocation, ”he said.

Infantino established that Western countries should not question countries like Qatar where homosexuality is considered a crime. He believes that they are not in a position to do so because they themselves went through similar times decades ago. This idea formed the plot of an introductory speech of almost three-quarters of an hour before he allowed the first question.

The most measured of the representation of Infantino were the beginning and the closing. He began by pointing to the main criticized issues, placing himself as a case study capable of defusing those arguments: “Today I have very intense feelings. Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel like a migrant worker,” he recited with deep theatrical pauses between each sentiment.

It was the first act of a play that closed almost two hours later by FIFA communication director, Bryan Swanson, with the final gesture to tuck his boss under fire for not doing enough for gay rights: “I’m sitting here in a privileged position on a global stage as a gay man in Qatar. We have received guarantees that everyone is welcome and I believe that everyone will be welcome at this World Cup,” he said. “Just because Gianni isn’t gay doesn’t mean he doesn’t care,” he added. Saying all this, they both got up and left the auditorium.

The cool part of Infantino’s intervention was developed in that sentimental tone with which he even resorted to his own childhood. He assured that those days, in which he suffered bullying by a foreigner, redhead and freckled, have helped him understand the suffering of those groups of people like the ones he said he felt. “I feel all this, because I have been seeing it, and from what they have told me, because I do not read. And what I have seen takes me back to my personal history. I am the son of immigrant workers. My parents worked very hard in very difficult conditions; not in Qatar, in Switzerland, ”he recounted. “And I’m not 150 years old. I remember, as a child, how immigrant workers were treated when they wanted to enter the country. Passports, medical check-ups, recommendations. And when I came to Doha the first time after I was elected FIFA president, I went to see where these workers lived, and I told the people of Qatar: ‘This is not right, we have to do something.’ And just as Switzerland has become a place of tolerance and inclusion, with rights, Qatar has made progress too.”

Infantino, this Saturday at the press conference. Christopher Lee (Getty Images)

So, he launched into criticizing Western companies that do business in the area without questioning the conditions of immigrant workers: “Who really cares about workers? To FIFA, to football, to the World Cup. And, to be fair, to Qatar.” Infantino, who boasted of not paying attention to what the press publishes (“they tell me”), complained on several occasions that the media did not talk about progress in labor legislation in the host country: issues such as the abolition of the semi-slavery known as kafala, or improved heat protection measures. “Why don’t we do this in Europe and do something better for a lot of people?” he cried.

Infantino pointed out the value of what the host country has offered to foreign workers over the years, during which, according to various human rights organizations, thousands of workers died in the construction of stadiums. “Qatar is offering hundreds of thousands of immigrants the chance to earn 10 times more here, and to go back to their countries and help their families survive.” And he believes the West should take lessons from the Qatari way: “In Europe we don’t allow almost any of these workers to work legally in our countries,” he said. “If Europe really cared about the fate of these people, they would do what Qatar did, create legal channels so that some of these workers could reach Europe. With low salaries, but giving them some future”.

He took the opportunity to announce other advances in labor matters: there will be an International Labor Organization assistance office, a fund for unpaid workers and another from FIFA, to which he encouraged those who criticize to contribute money, but do nothing.

He assured that the law now protects the workers, and that the law gives them guarantees, but when he had to talk about the Qatari rule that punishes homosexuality, then the law did not seem to him to have so much weight, and he returned to the attack with old stories. from the West: “They will tell me that there are laws… Those laws exist in many countries. They existed in Switzerland when it organized the World Cup in 1954. But just like with the workers, these are processes,” he said. And he again resorted to the arsenal of his small personal experiences to naturalize what he wanted to show as a mere difference of opinion: “If I asked my father this, he would probably have a different answer.” Infantino himself says that he went through “a process” with his views on homosexuality.

Nor did he seem to consider Qatar’s last-minute change in criteria relevant to beer, which cannot be sold in the vicinity of the stadiums. “If this is the biggest problem we have in the World Cup, I can go to the beach,” he said. “There will be areas where 100,000 people can drink alcohol at a time. I think if you can’t drink a beer for three hours a day, you’ll survive. Especially since the same rules are in force in France and Spain”, where alcohol is not sold inside the stadiums.

In those countries, the rules are clear before brands move their merchandise and set up their outlets. Budweiser, with whom Infantino had expanded the alliance only two weeks ago, found out after sealing the pact and after having everything in Qatar, that the situation had changed. Yesterday he offered his entire surplus shipment of beer to the winner of the World Cup.

