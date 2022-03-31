Fifa number 1: “For all Italians it is sad, it is the second World Cup in a row in which the Azzurri do not participate. And if they qualify for the next World Cup it will be 12 years of absence …”
He does not hide behind silence or anything else, Gianni Infantino. “I really want to cry”, says the FIFA president who admits all his disappointment as a fan for Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. “For all the Italians it is sad, it is the second World Cup in a row in which the Azzurri do not participate – he underlined on RaiSport -. And if they qualify for the next World Cup it will be 12 years of absence “.
Past
–
Infantino then remembers his past. “I think of when I was a kid, the emotions with the World Cup in ’78 and ’82 are things that make you fall in love with football. It is sad for the Italian boys. But this is: 32 qualify, the World Cup is every 4 years, for now … “.
March 31, 2022 (change March 31, 2022 | 20:29)
