He does not hide behind silence or anything else, Gianni Infantino. “I really want to cry”, says the FIFA president who admits all his disappointment as a fan for Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. “For all the Italians it is sad, it is the second World Cup in a row in which the Azzurri do not participate – he underlined on RaiSport -. And if they qualify for the next World Cup it will be 12 years of absence “.