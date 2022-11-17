The FIFA said in a statement three days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar (between November 20 and December 18): “No other nomination was submitted by the member associations of FIFA before the electoral conference scheduled in Kigali on March 16, 2023.”

In the last round, February 2016, Infantino got 115 votes in the run-off, ahead of Bahraini Sheikh Salman Al Khalifa, who came in second with 88 votes, followed by Jordanian Prince Ali bin Al Hussein in third place with only 4 votes, and then Frenchman Jerome Champagne. who did not get any votes.