Montreux (AFP)

FIFA President Jani Infantino asserted that the dissident clubs calling for the launch of the European Super League competition “must bear the consequences of their decisions” as a result of this separation, indicating that FIFA is undoubtedly opposed to this project. «Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham», with Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Spain, Juventus, Inter and Milan, Italy, launching a competition that may blow up the European Champions League.