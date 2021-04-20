Montreux (AFP)
FIFA President Jani Infantino asserted that the dissident clubs calling for the launch of the European Super League competition “must bear the consequences of their decisions” as a result of this separation, indicating that FIFA is undoubtedly opposed to this project. «Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham», with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Spain, Juventus, Inter and Milan, Italy, launching a competition that may blow up the European Champions League.
.
#Infantino #Dissident #clubs #bear #consequences
Leave a Reply