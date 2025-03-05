At the final of the 2026 World Cup, there should be a half-time show for the first time as with the Super Bowl in football. This was announced by FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and reported on collaboration with Coldplay singer Chris Martin and band manager Phil Harvey to put together a number of artists.

“This will be a historical moment for the World Cup and a show that is worthy of the world’s greatest sporting event,” Infantino wrote on Instagram. The final of the 2026 World Cup, which is held in the USA, Mexico and Canada, takes place in the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. In the past, show performances had mostly been given before big games such as the Champions League final, but did not. In the National Football League, such a show has been an integral part of the Super Bowl for years, rapper Kendrick Lamar had performed this year.

According to the Infantino, the final weekend of the World Cup with the final and the game for third place should also be an integral part of the New York Times Square. “This will be two incredible games with some of the best players in the world and how could you celebrate them better than at the historic Times Square in New York City,” said the Swiss.