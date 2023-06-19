Of Luigi Piccinini

My son has unilateral infantile cerebral palsy and I am afraid he will not be able to regain use of one arm. Can anything be done?

He answers Luigi Piccinini, Head of Functional Rehabilitation, «E. Medea» by Bosisio Parini (GO TO THE FORUM)

Cerebral palsy (PCI) is a movement and postural disorder. resulting from a lesion or defect of the brain developing. Unilateral PCI (hemiplegia) requires specific attention in the proposal of treatment in support of the upper limb, with the aim of contrasting learning to non-use, under-use and its progressive impoverishment. The literature supports the indication a a rehabilitation process to be started as early as possible, to make the most of brain plasticity and the ability of the nervous system to adapt to unfavorable developmental conditions. The proposal of Constraint-induced movement therapy (Cimt) with which, binding the use of the healthy limb, a path is built to support the integration of the Paretic upper limb with a highly specific and personalized treatment.

Parents are an integral part of the project The treatment is always child-friendly, conveyed through the game and in a dedicated space, in close sharing with the family, considering the parents as an integral and active part of the project. Monitoring of the well-being of the child and the accompanying caregiver is ensured by the presence of the psychologist in the multidisciplinary team. The intensive treatment is divided into four weeks of restraint, followed by two weeks of intensive intervention bimanual. The limitation with the handheld lasts at least three hours a day, seven days a week, and is initiated in infants with a reinforced sock, while in older children with a handheld device in thermoplastic material.

Reorganization of the central nervous system The intensity of the treatment is divided into two rehabilitation interventions, alternating with a guided play space with a professional educator in which fun playful-recreational and sensory activities are experienced. The family has its own dedicated daily activity space: they can initially be the moments dedicated to nutrition and, progressively, activities with facilitating material shared with the operators. Functional magnetic resonance studies, after Cimt treatment, have highlighted a plastic reorganization of the central nervous system. The intensive treatment path is not in contrast with the extensive territorial intervention, but as a parenthesis of specific intervention, strictly in line with the territorial route with whom you share the project.