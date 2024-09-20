Infanticides in Parma, the second newborn found by the family dog, digging

The investigations on the double infanticide in Parma continue and new confirmations arrive from the examination of the DNA. Even the first child is the son of Chiara Petrolini, the 22-year-old student accused of infanticide and concealment of a corpse, and her boyfriend. The results of the laboratory tests also provided the sex of that newborn baby who he was 40 weeks old: he was a male. “We were not told anything, neither officially nor unofficially,” the mother of Chiara Petrolini’s boyfriend told La Repubblica. The boy, a twenty-year-old worker in a plastic production and processing company, from August 9 to today he discovered he was the father of two children never held tightly in one’s arms. He has always maintained that he was unaware of the pregnancies of his girlfriend, of not having noticed the belly but that she was instead in top form.

Now this young man, who has been heard several times by investigatorshas decided to turn to a lawyer because he believes he is an injured party in a story in which there are still several dark sides. What remains of the newborn has been unearthed in a patch of land between the barbecue and Chiara’s room windowlast September 10th. “We were convinced – an investigator told Repubblica – that she, the mother, in a certain sense he wanted them next to him“. Because the second newborn, the one found by the family dog ​​while moving the earth, was also there, next to his little brother. It remains to be clarified whether and who helped Chiara Petrolini give birth and then to bury the two newborns. Chiara has always denied having killed the two children because they were stillborn. She has been denied about the first child found. The laboratory results also put an end to the questions about who could have been the father of the other. Now the girl, for whom a precautionary measure was requested for the second time to the investigating judge after the rejection of the first one, he is in a house far from Traversetolo together with his mother.