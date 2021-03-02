As revealed exclusively The confidential, the infantas Elena and Cristina would have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates taking advantage of a trip to visit his father, Juan Carlos I. The King Emeritus has been installed in Abu Dhabi since last August, when he left Spain.

The aforementioned media adds that Félix Sanz Roldán, former director of the National Intelligence Center (CNI), He also received the remedy taking advantage of a visit to the monarch. What’s more, The confidential point out that Juan Carlos I himself has already received the vaccine in his current place of residence.

As reported the Ser string, the Royal House has neither confirmed nor denied the information. As reported by the aforementioned medium, Zarzuela has indicated that he will not give explanations as they are not members of the Royal family. In addition, they have emphasized that the King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters Leonor and Sofía have not received any vaccines and that they will do it when it is their turn according to the sanitary protocol.

Tourism in search of the vaccine

Arab Emirates It has been news because it is a country where vaccine tourism is taking place. A London VIP agency offers trips to the area to get vaccinated for an approximate price of 29,500 euros. The package includes tickets Roundtrip plane, luxury hotel stay and guaranteed remedy. Although officially, the Emirati authorities They have established that only the local population over 50 can be vaccinated.

With regard to Spain, only the 2.6% of citizens You have received the full schedule of the vaccine. The calculations made by the Ministry of Health indicate that 70% of the population will be vaccinated facing summer, although the current pace makes it difficult to reach the target set for the date.