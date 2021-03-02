The infantas Elena and Cristina took advantage of the visits to their father in Abu Dhabi to get vaccinated in that country against the covid. Don Juan Carlos is also immunized. This is how ‘El Confidencial’ collects it, which highlights that the two daughters of the king emeritus skipped the waiting list to receive the vaccine. At least the eldest daughter, 57, an age group that still has no date to be immunized. Cristina, 55, resides in Switzerland and is subject to the rules of that country.

The two flew together to Abu Dhabi on the weekend of February 6 and 7 to visit their father, who has settled in the United Arab Emirates since last August. On that trip, according to the publication, they would have been vaccinated and returned to Spain the following weekend of February 13 and 14.

La Zarzuela avoided commenting because Rey’s sisters have not been part of the Royal Family for seven years. With the abdication of Juan Carlos I, Felipe VI limited it to his wife, Queen Letizia, his two daughters, Leonor and Sofía, and his parents. “It does not concern us,” said sources from the Zarzuela. “We will have to ask them” because “the King is not responsible for the actions of his sisters.” The Royal House took the opportunity to point out that the King, his wife and their daughters will be vaccinated “when it corresponds to them.” But infantas weren’t the only ones to get vaccinated in Abu Dhabi. The former general director of the CNI Félix Sanz Roldán, also according to ‘El Confidencial’, would have received the injection when he traveled to congratulate his friend the king emeritus on his birthday on January 5. In that celebration, Dona Elena was also there.