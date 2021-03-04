“We were offered the possibility of getting vaccinated, to which we agreed,” confirmed Elena de Borbón. The news has raised social criticism and from members of the government, and returned to focus on the privileges enjoyed by the Spanish monarchy. The accusations, in part, are because the infantas skipped the time they had to wait with the vaccination process in Spain, when the doses were applied in the United Arab Emirates, where King Emeritus Juan Carlos I remains.

The daughters of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, Infantas Elena and Cristina de Borbón, 57 and 55 years old respectively, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates and where their father resides since he left Spain in the past month of August. The information was advanced yesterday The confidential and Elena de Borbón has confirmed it this Wednesday, March 3 in a release published in different Spanish media. “We have gone to visit our father and, in order to have a health passport that would allow us to do it regularly, we were offered the possibility of getting vaccinated, to which we agreed,” he explained in the letter.

The infantas traveled the second week of February to Abu Dhabi, from where they returned vaccinated. In this way, Elena and Cristina de Borbón have skipped the wait for the vaccination process designed by the Spanish Ministry of Health, which has given priority to elderly inmates in residences, dependents and professionals who work in the front line contact with the virus. At the moment, in Spain less than 3% of the population has been vaccinated and the government’s plan is to reach 70% in summer. On the other hand, the infantas have also skipped the protocol of the Gulf country, according to the sources of the Ministry of Health of the United Arab Emirates that cites eldiario.es.

Officials of the government of Spain criticize the vaccination of infantas

The gesture has reopened the debate on the privileges of the Spanish monarchy, despite the fact that the infantas are no longer officially part of the Royal Family. For this reason, the Royal House has limited itself to commenting that King Felipe VI, Queen Leticia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía will be vaccinated according to the established shifts.

The vice president of the government and leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, has expressed himself openly about the impact of the news. “In Spanish society there is a debate about the usefulness of the monarchy, which also grows every time members of the Royal Household itself offer new scandals that produce enormous indignation in an important part of our society,” he commented in a video on the one that concluded: “we are going to work so that there is a republic in Spain”.





File photo. Infantas Elena and Cristina attend the funeral of Infanta Pilar de Borbón officiated on January 29, 2020 in the basilica of the Royal Monastery of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. © Emilio Naranjo / EFE

The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, joined the criticism although with a much softer tone. “This country wants us to be equal and to comply with the rules,” he said on TVE.

On the other hand, the Minister of Economy Nadia Calviño, one of the most conservative profiles of the Executive, assured in the SER Chain that this behavior on the part of public figures is “surprising”.

However, the reaction of the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has been to point out the exemplary character of King Felipe VI and his smaller family nucleus, instead of criticizing the behavior of his sisters. “In this country we need the exemplarity and I am left with the exemplarity of their majesties, that as Spaniards and like the vast majority of Spaniards we will vaccinate when we touch, with the vaccine that we touch, according to the criteria that have been established” , as quoted by El País.

A year of successive real scandals in Spain

The news comes after a year of consecutive real controversies. In mid-March 2020, the Royal House issued a statement with the following announcement: Felipe VI had renounced his father’s inheritance before a notary. A reaction to the information published by the British newspaper The Telegraph, which revealed the deeds of the Zagakta and Lucum offshore foundations of which Juan Carlos I and his son Felipe VI were beneficiaries. It was the first time that the image of Felipe VI was directly splashed by the economic framework of his father.

The media focus on the Royal House reached a fever pitch when on August 3, Spanish society received the news that Juan Carlos was leaving the country. Later his new destination was known: the United Arab Emirates. The march was orchestrated between the Royal Household and the Government, at the same time that it signifies a physical distancing between Juan Carlos and his son Felipe, which is understood on a symbolic level: removing the financial scandals of Juan Carlos from the family photo of the current monarch .

Each scandal related to the economy of Juan Carlos I opens the door to debate about the legitimacy of the monarchical institution. In fact, the management of royal affairs is one of the points where the two parties that make up the executive coalition in Spain collide.

The infantas Elena and Cristina take advantage of their visit to the fled king to get vaccinated. Their privilege over the people they claim to represent. Those who continue to maintain that the image of Spanish democracy is strengthened by our monarchy, have to make them look at it. – WE CAN (@ WE CAN) March 2, 2021

On the one hand, the Socialist Party (PSOE) maintains its position as a monarchical party and limits its criticism of King Emeritus. On the other hand, United We can present itself as a republican party, which entails certain practical difficulties. For example, explain the participation of Vice President Carmen Calvo in the planning of Juan Carlos I’s march to Abu Dhabi, while she has the accounts investigated by the Supreme Court prosecutor’s office.

In October 2020, two months after the departure of the King Emeritus, it became known that “40.9% of Spaniards would support the republic in a referendum compared to 34.9% who would vote for the monarchy”, according to the #Monarchy Survey. This is an initiative of a group of independent media that wanted to shed light on the opinion of the Spanish about the model of Head of State, shielded by the Spanish Constitution of 1978. Franco appointed Juan Carlos I his successor in the Headquarters of State and the Monarchy was the sine qua non of the democratic transition.

The future of the monarchy is uncertain and recently the media focus has been on the heir to the throne, Princess Leonor, the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Leticia. The news that Leonor will study high school in Wales, United Kingdom, has been the material of informational gatherings. The debate focuses on the message that this gesture sends regarding educational opportunities in Spain.

The episode unleashed a conflict in RTVE, the Spanish public broadcasting company, when when talking about the princess’s educational plans, the lower label read for more than a minute: “Leonor is leaving Spain, like her grandfather.” Those responsible for the title have been relieved of their positions, according to The country.

And to see how you label it that they fire you and see how you tweet it that they denounce you and see how you rap that they imprison you.https://t.co/Yc5JCUOBhM – Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) March 2, 2021

Today, RTVE has returned to correct an alleged error when illustrating the news about the vaccination of infants. Instead of projecting the image of the sisters of King Felipe VI, Elena and Cristina, they screened that of their daughters, Leonor and Sofía.

