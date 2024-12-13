Infanta Sofía stars this Friday in her first solo institutional act being in charge of delivering the prizes for the ‘Objective Heritage’ contest. Infanta Sofía Photography Contest, organized by National Heritage and bearing her name.

At 17 years old, Sofía de Borbón, youngest daughter of Kings Felipe VI and Letizia, I had not participated until now in no institutional event alone and her activities have been with the monarchs or in the company of her sister, Princess Leonor.