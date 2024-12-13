The Infanta Sofía attended this Friday to his first solo act. Thus, it has been in charge of delivering the ‘Objective Heritage’ awards. Infanta Sofía Photography Contest organized by National Heritage.

The youngest daughter of the Kings, who has been seen at all times in a calm and serene attitudehas presented the awards in the three categories. In ‘Palaces and Monasteries’, the winner was Antonio Farto, while in ‘Natural Spaces’ the winner was Emilie Payn. Finally, Teresa Dorado Jiménez received the award in ‘Works of art’.

“It is an honor that the youngest person in the Royal Family presides over the youngest National Heritage awards,” said the president of National Heritage, Ana de la Cueva, during the event, which took place in the Royal Collections Gallery. .

Spread the Heritage of all

The objective of these awards, he explained, is to “disseminate the heritage that belongs to everyone” and participants help spread it “from a different and personal point of view”, his own. “Photos allow us to share and teach,” he stressed, and at Heritage what they seek precisely is to show everything they treasure.









To achieve this, the first thing that was done a year ago was to allow photography in the palaces and royal sites, he recalled. Then, the natural derivative, after inviting photos, was organize a contest and give prizes, he added, thanking all the contestants for having participated.

“Photography goes beyond capturing moments, it is a method of interpretation and knowledge,” highlighted photographer Sofía Moro, representing the contest jury. Photography, he added, “has contributed decisively to the formation of our history and our memory.” “Let’s take care of photography, because it is part of our heritage,” he claimed, encouraging “everyone to photograph with intelligence and sensitivity.”

Musical performance and visit to the exhibition

After the awards ceremony, which took place in one of the most emblematic places of the Royal Collections Gallery, the room where the remains of the wall and other vestiges of Madrid are located, The singer and composer Marina Lledó has performed accompanied by violinist Delaney Stöckli.

Next, the youngest daughter of the Kings, who came dressed in an ecru-colored jacket and pants suit, had the opportunity to visit the exhibition with the images of the winners in this first edition of the awards. The exhibition can be visited until March 10 on the temporary exhibition floor of the Gallery.

National Heritage has received more than 250 photographsfor which the candidates had to post the image on Instagram accompanied by the hashtag #ObjetivoPatrimonio and that some of the spaces it manages or works from the Royal Collections appear in it.

The winners have received a double registered card with free access to all Royal National Heritage Sites and monuments for one year. The second prize consisted of a double ticket to one of the concerts held at the Royal Palace of Madrid with Antonio Stradivari’s Palatine Quartet and the third a batch of books related to photography and National Heritage.