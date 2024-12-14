Infanta Sofía has defied the winter of Madrid in her first official act alone with a white suit, a symbol of her baptism that places her on the path of having an agenda, until now reserved for his parents and his sister Leonor.

Sofía, who arrived this Tuesday from Wales, where she is studying for the international bachelor’s degree, has debuted with discretion and attention in a scenario closely linked to the family to which he belongs. The Gallery of the Royal Collections, which was inaugurated by the kings in 2023 and houses authentic artistic treasures donated by several dynasties, including that of the Bourbons.

At the bottom of the wall, which is in the lower part of the imposing museum, cold and beautiful at the same time, the infanta has dared with her first official solo role. Very close to her sister, as has always been seen when they share actions, this time she has had to deal alone with what she assumes will be one of her tasks from now on. Serve your family in cultural, social or outreach events.

She was accompanied by a veritable court of peoplefrom National Heritage and from Zarzuela, as well as a large group of journalists and proud and decorated relatives of the people who have won this first edition of the awards that bear their name.

Sofía, 17 years old, has presented the prizes for this contest, young like her, as Ana de la Cueva, director of National Heritage, has emphasized. A contest created with the purpose of promote the dissemination of the historical, cultural and natural heritage managed by the institution.

Sofia enters the museum wall. Europa Press

The little daughter of Felipe VI and Letizia has sat on a blue velvet sofa, has listened to the interventions that have taken place and awarded the distinctions.

He has not made any speech or said any words.a, although she has been very close to the attendees and has exchanged greetings of congratulations with them. She also covers her part of the merit, by standing in front of the cameras completely alone, for the first time in her life.

Dozens of candidates have been submitted to this first edition, whose works have been meticulously reviewed by a jury with personalities from the world of photography, like the photographer Sofía Moro, with thirty years of dedication, and one of the best portrait artists in Spain who has addressed some words of encouragement, a true love letter, to those who live behind a camera.

“There is no mbetter way to face the world than through photography, Moro has said. We look at the mu“in a unique and different way.” And he recalled that what has made this genre popular is the use of the camera. “Let’s take care of photography because it is part of our heritage.”

The winners of this contest have received a double name card with free access to all royal sites and monuments of national heritage for one year. The second prize is a double ticket to a concert at the royal palace in Madrid with Antonio Stradivari’s Palatine Quartet. And the third, a batch of books related to photography and National Heritage.

In the absence of words from the infanta, the singer Marina Lledó and the violinist Delaney Stockli have served two musical themes uploaded on the wall, a fado and a song that included these lyrics: “Love you in the distance, I can see you when your photos I sit down to see. And in the stars your eyes see when I sit down to see your photos.”

Infanta Sofía attends the musical event in the Royal Collections Gallery. RTVE

Sofía has visited the exhibition with the winning images, which can be seen by the rest of the public until March 10. If, as the chronicles say, Sofia is, like her father the king, passionate about photography, Today you will have felt at home, surrounded by objectives, art and precious inspiration for posterity.

The winners of the contest were: Emilie Payn has won first prize in the category of Natural spacesand the second prize went to Santiago Mata Escribano with Foggy morning in the gardens of the royal palace of Aranjuez. The third was received by Mariano Augusto Leiva for Storm over paradise.

Antonio Farto Married to through the windowwithin the category Palaces and monasteries; and the category Works of Art has recognized Teresa Dorado Jiménez for Reflections of faith.