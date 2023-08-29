The Infanta Sofía enters this Tuesday at the UWC Atlantic College of Walesin the United Kingdom, to start the first of two baccalaureate courses, just like her sister, Princess Eleanor, did.

The youngest daughter of the kings of Spain, aged 16, He begins a new stage in his training after completing his secondary education studies at the private school of Santa María de los Rosales in Madrid.

As they did with the princess, the king and queen assume the cost of the infanta’s stay at the boarding school in Wales, which amounts to 74,000 pounds (about 82,000 euros, about 365 million Colombian pesos) for the two courses.

The Infanta will have a week to acclimatize to the center and on September 5 she will begin her first year of International Baccalaureate classes.

Queen Letizia and her daughter, the Infanta Sofia.

Students from about 80 countries

The UWC Atlantic College, where there are students from about 80 countriesbelongs to the United World Colleges organization, whose educational model seeks to promote cultural exchange and coexistence of people from different countries, races and beliefs.

Like her sister, the infanta will stay in a room with three other girls of different nationalities and, Like any other student, you will have to assume tasks such as cleaning and washing your clothes.

Sofía de Borbón had a first contact with some of the Spanish students with whom she will meet at the boarding school in Wales in the audience that took place with the members of the board of trustees of the Spanish branch of the United World Colleges in the Palacio de la Zarzuela on the past 14 June, with the presence of the kings and the princess.

The academic program combines science and literature subjects, to which are joined others on subjects such as creativity and sports.

volunteer work

Students also have to do volunteer work in favor of the community.

The intership, Founded in 1962, it is based in St. Donat’s Castle, from the 12th century, located 35 kilometers from Cardiff, the Welsh capital.

The forecast is that the infanta combines her studies in Wales with her participation in official acts during the vacation breaks that take place during the course.

The Infanta Sofía, in a file image

The first parenthesis will be from October 27 to November 5, so the youngest daughter of the kings would not attend the parade of the national holiday on October 12, nor the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo scheduled for the 20th of that month.

Until now, the infanta has not starred in any official act alone, or any intervention, although she has participated in visits with her sister without the presence of the kings.

Despite occupying a second place with respect to her sister, the youngest daughter of the kings has had some moments in which she has had the spotlight in recent months.

So, Last week Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía traveled to Sydney to attend the final of the Women’s Soccer World Cup that Spain won.

Doña Letizia and the Infanta followed the game from the presidential box where they were located near the president of the Spanish soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, whose kiss on the mouth of one of the players during the celebration of the triumph has unleashed a monumental controversy and an unprecedented crisis in the organization due to his refusal to resign.

It is not the first time that Doña Sofía shows her love for football by going to a match, since three weeks before the infanta attended the final of the Copa del Rey held in Seville between Real Madrid and Osasuna with her father.

EFE

