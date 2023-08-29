The day has come. The Infanta Sofía has flown away from home and the Kings have been left alone in the Palacio de la Zarzuela. The youngest of the Royal Family has caught a plane this morning to Wales to begin a new stage in her life. Following in the footsteps of her sister Leonor de ella, she will attend the next two years of high school at UWC Atlantic College. Despite the different role that history has reserved for them, the Kings have always ensured that both have the same education and not make any kind of distinction in this regard between the sisters. However, the Infanta seems to be very comfortable in that background and she accompanies and supports her older sister in everything.

These first days in Wales will be adaptation. The Infanta will meet her new classmates and her teachers and will adjust to the schedules and routines of the boarding school. It will not be until September 5 when the new course begins. In recent days, Felipe and Letizia have had their diaries empty to help their daughter with the preparations. The King finished the round of contacts with political leaders on Tuesday and the Queen continues on vacation. Both are expected to go to the Madrid airport to say goodbye to her and share her photos, as happened with Leonor.

Surely the heiress has given Sofia a lot of advice and has encouraged her to follow in her footsteps and fly to England. This is not the case of Alexia de Holanda, daughter of Guillermo and Máxima, who attended high school with Leonor in Wales, and, on the other hand, her little sister, Ariane, has taken a different course and will study in Italy at another, more specialized UWC center. In music.

In the prestigious boarding school, the Infanta will share a room with three other girls her age and will live with students from different economic and social backgrounds, since the selection process is completely anonymous, she did it under the nickname of Dune. The price of the two courses is 74,000 pounds sterling, about 85,000 euros. She will not return to Spain until the ‘autumn break’ begins, on October 27, so it is most likely that we will not see the Infanta at the National Holiday, as happened with Leonor.

frantic summer



Sofia has made the most of this summer before flying away from home. Last Sunday, Sofía, together with her mother, were in Sydney supporting the women’s soccer team and celebrating their triumph in the World Cup. Far from any protocol, mother and daughter hugged all the players, jumped with them, posed and even took the cup that accredits Spain as world champion.

In June he secretly went with his mother to the set of El Hormiguero to meet one of his idols, Chris Hemsworth. And on July 14, she went with Leonor like two other teenagers to enjoy the concert that Harry Stiles offered in Madrid. During the month of August she enjoyed her usual vacation in Palma de Mallorca with her family. Among her numerous plans, she highlighted the trip to the cinema to see the ‘Barbie’ movie, a social phenomenon.