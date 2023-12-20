Infanta Elena has achieved something unusual in the celebration of her 60th birthday: bringing together the majority of the Royal Family. The infanta celebrated her day with a meal at a restaurant in Madrid that brought together the kings Felipe and Letizia, the emeritus, Juan Carlos and Sofía, and almost all the members of the Borbón and Grecia family. The luncheon was also attended by Infanta Cristina with three of her children – Juan, Pablo and Irene – and the two of the honoree, Felipe Juan Froilán and Victoria Federica, as well as Princess Irene, sister of Queen Sofía, and some other relatives. . However, Princess Leonor, who is in the Aragonese Pyrenees for mountain exercises with the cadets of the General Academy of Zaragoza, has not attended. Infanta Sofía, who has been on vacation since December 5 and has returned from the boarding school in Wales (United Kingdom) where she is studying high school, just like her older sister, has not been seen entering the restaurant either.

This is the second meeting of the Borbón family and Greece since October 31, on the occasion of the celebration of the 18th birthday of the Princess of Asturias at the El Pardo Palace in Madrid. Unlike that day, when the celebration was private and hardly any of the attendees were seen, on this occasion the Royal Family was seen, smiling, in front of the photographers at the doors of the restaurant. Of course, they have posed separately and there has not been a family photo.

The guests at the 60th birthday of Felipe VI's older sister have been arriving in stages at the restaurant, located in the Madrid district of Chamartín, near the Santiago Bernabéu, and characterized by its seasonal products. Don Felipe and Doña Letizia got off the official vehicle on Paseo de la Castellana and walked a few meters to the premises, where they greeted the media waiting outside with a smile. Juan Carlos I has arrived alone in a car with his assistants and Queen Sofia has arrived in another in the company of Infanta Cristina. Elena de Borbón has also appeared alone, and at the wheel of her own vehicle, after she attended her work at the Mapfre Foundation in the morning. In addition, Alexia of Greece, eldest daughter of Constantine, former monarch of Greece and brother of Doña Sofía, who died in January of this year, also joined the celebration.

Juan Carlos I's attendance at his daughter's birthday marked the emeritus' seventh trip to Spain since he settled in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) in 2020. On this occasion, he flew from Geneva with Infanta Cristina aboard a private plane, a Bombardier model, belonging to VistaJets, which landed at the Adolfo Suárez airport in Madrid-Barajas around 11:30.

Since he cannot stay at Zarzuela, which was his residence during his almost four decades of reign, the forecast is that Don Juan Carlos will leave Madrid in the late afternoon. This was done on his previous visit on October 31. Don Juan Carlos, who will turn 86 on January 5, was not invited to the swearing-in of the Constitution in the Congress of the heir to the throne. Nor to the subsequent ceremony at the Royal Palace with the powers of the State, but to the Princess's family dinner, which included among its guests, in addition to the Kings, the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía, the queen emeritus, the infantas Elena and Cristina and their children; as well as Infanta Margarita, sister of Juan Carlos I, her husband and her daughter. On behalf of Queen Letizia, her parents, her sister Telma and her nieces attended.

The previous occasion that the emeritus visited Spain was at the end of November, when he traveled to Sanxenxo (Pontevedra) to sail in Galician waters aboard the Rascal and eat with his friends after attending a medical visit to Vitoria. Don Juan Carlos spent a week in the Galician town. Precisely in Sanxenxo he was also from September 25 to October 2, days in which he enjoyed the visit of several relatives, including his sister Margarita, his nephews Alfonso and María Zurita, and his first-born daughter, Infanta Elena .

When Juan Carlos traveled from Abu Dhabi to Spain on October 31, he only spent a few hours in Madrid, and at the end of the family celebration he flew to London. That fact deeply displeased the emeritus, according to a friend of his in an article in EL PAÍS. Felipe VI's father settled in the United Arab Emirates in 2020 due to the controversy caused by his fiscal irregularities and his personal conduct. Don Juan Carlos has been exonerated in all the cases opened against him in Spain and other countries.