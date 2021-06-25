Infanta Elena de Borbón, in the center, in an image from June 2017. Daniel Gonzalez / GTRES

Infanta Elena will once again preside over an official act after two years: it will be next Tuesday at the Palacio de El Pardo, when she attends the awards ceremony of the XXX edition of the Children’s and Youth Painting Contest for schools, organized by Patrimonio National. The act is on the agenda of the Casa del Rey despite the fact that, after its proclamation, in June 2014, Felipe VI reduced the Royal Family to his parents, his wife and his daughters, so his sisters are no longer part neither do they charge from the public budget.

Sources from La Zarzuela pointed out that the King has delegated the representation of the House of the King to the Infanta Elena in this act, but they insisted that it is “a specific event” and that this does not mean that it will regularly join the official agenda. In fact, it rather seems a justified exception because the Duchess of Lugo, a teacher with a degree and interested in education issues, has traditionally presided over this act. The last time he represented the Casa del Rey was precisely in June 2019, on the occasion of the delivery of the XXVIII edition of this award. Last year it could not be held due to the pandemic. And since that 2019 edition, Infanta Elena has not participated in any other act of the institution.

On the other hand, the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards will be awarded again this year outside the city that gives them their name. The event will take place on Thursday at the CaixaForum headquarters in Barcelona and will be attended by the Kings, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía. The last time the awards were handed out in Girona was in 2018, in a space provided by the Roca brothers, given the obstacles that the City Council put up to celebrate the event at the Palacio de Congresos. The delivery could not be made last year due to the pandemic, so this time the prizes of the last two editions will be given.

The Generalitat has not yet revealed whether it will be represented at the event, despite the fact that President Pere Aragonès is the natural vice-president of the Princess of Girona Foundation. Aragonès is expected to attend this Sunday the official dinner of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), at the Fira de Barcelona, ​​in Montjuïc, and on Monday at the opening of the fair. Both acts will be presided over by the King.