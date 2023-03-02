After it emerged last week that the Infanta Cristina planned to seek the silence of the father of her children through a juicy compensatory pension once the divorce was formalized, this weekend, it was Juan Luis Galiacho who has put a figure on the proposal. Not more than less than 25,000 euros per month. According to the journalist, to this would be added compensation of two million euros plus some properties that would be put in the name of the former Duke of Palma, including the house that the family has in the French town of Bidart and on whose beaches the photographs were taken. that revealed the romance of Iñaki Urdangarín with his new partner, Ainhoa ​​Armentia.

Some economic conditions that attract attention due to their magnitude but that would not be a problem. Apparently, the stumbling block to carry out the divorce would be the youngest daughter of the couple, Irene, the only one of the four children they have in common that she is still a minor. The young woman will turn 18 on June 6 and it will then be time for the ex-marriage to put a legal end to her separation. As Galiacho explained, this way they can go to the notary without the need for the approval of a court since there will be no minor dependent on both.

The money, in addition to being a consideration for his silence, would be a kind of compensation for having assumed the legal consequences of the Nóos case that ended with his entry into prison. As Pilar Eyre explained in the magazine ‘Lecturas’, the Infanta Cristina currently pays her still husband 6,000 euros a month and takes care of all her children with a salary of around 400,000 euros a year from her work at the Aga Khan Foundation, although it seems that he could also count on the help of his father if necessary to ensure that the same thing does not happen with Urdangarín as with Prince Harry, for whom telling his experiences within the British royal family has become his lifestyle.