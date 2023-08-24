The Infanta Cristina has returned this summer on vacation to her place of refuge, the town of Bidart in the French Basque Country, a reunion point with the Urdangarín family and a regular summer vacation spot for the ex-partner. So much so, that last year, although they were already separated, Iñaki Urdangarín went with the Infanta and her three youngest children to Bidart to enjoy a few days together and maintain the family spirit. This year the former handball player has been spending the summer in the area, but there is no record that they have held any meeting. However, with whom have we been able to see the Infanta in the images that the magazine ¡Hola! It is with her ex-mother-in-law, Claire Liebaert, Iñaki’s mother, with her sister and with some of her nephews, making it clear once again that King Felipe’s sister maintains an excellent relationship with her entire in-law family since ever. In that same place, Urdangarín was photographed in 2021 with his lover, Ainhoa ​​Armentia.

Neither Pablo nor Juan have been able to attend family vacations, as happened with their previous getaway to Greece. The two older brothers have already started their independent working lives and it is more difficult for them to balance their schedules with those of their family. Juan, 23, works in Sardinia as a production assistant in an event organization company. While Pablo, 22, follows in the footsteps of his father in handball and already plays in the first division at Club Balonmano Granollers, and is also studying sports management in English. Those who have been able to attend the getaway are Miguel and Irene, who have really enjoyed their holidays in Bidart because they have not lived together for some time. She resides in Geneva with her mother and he in London. During the trip, Miguel, 21, has shown himself to be in top shape and also a sports lover. He enjoyed the day at the beach riding a surfboard and playing paddle boards on the shore. The grandson of King Juan Carlos has finished studying Marine Sciences in Great Britain and next year he will take a master’s degree. Irene was bathing in the sea and the Infanta did not dare to do it with her.

See also Melcochita speaks out after being accused of assaulting and abandoning her daughter Yessenia Villanueva Related news



This is the first summer in which all the children of the Infanta Cristina are of legal age. The little girl, Irene, turned 18 last June and since then she has been enjoying the summer to the fullest. The youngest of the family has made several trips before spending this season in France. She was in Portugal with her Swiss friends, specifically she visited the cities of Porto and Lisbon. After her, she was in Malaga spending a few days with her cousin Victoria, her Federica, where they went to karaoke with several friends and gave it their all. She also took time out to visit her brother Pablo de ella in Barcelona and took the opportunity to meet her girlfriend, Johanna Zott. This summer, Irene has taken her first steps in the professional world by doing an internship as a hotel receptionist, and in September she will begin her hotel studies at the school in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Frustrated holidays in Marivent



At the beginning of July, everything seemed to indicate that the three sons of the emeritus kings were going to meet in Mallorca to enjoy a few days together. Both families bought the tickets and it was even known that they had rented several cars so that the children of the Infantas could move around the island, since they do not have escorts. For her part, Queen Sofía, with the illusion that the meeting of all her grandchildren caused her, which had not taken place for five years, informed her family and commissioned a huge cleaning device for the Marivent Palace . A meeting that in principle was going to be secret and was not going to count, of course, with the presence of King Juan Carlos, but that never took place. It is suspected that the leaking of this information did not please the Kings, who did not want the troubles of the Infantas to tarnish the image of her and her usual summer vacation on the island.

The king thus continues with the sanitary cordon to his sister Cristina so that no controversy related to the Infantas does not splash her. Especially the divorce of his sister with Urdangarín. A separation that is paralyzed by economic and legal issues after a year and a half of its signing.