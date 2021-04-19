The Mixed Commission of technicians from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Culture, meeting on Monday afternoon, endorsed the return to the classrooms, in full presence, for the Infant and Primary students. The new counselor, Mabel Campuzano, announced this in an interview with LA VERDAD this doingo. This Monday it was determined that the return will take place in a staggered manner: the Early Childhood Education students will retake the presence next April 29 and Primary students will do so on May 6.

In the coming days an Order will be published that will establish the measures to ensure that the return to full presence takes place in the maximum safety conditions. This information will be passed on in sufficient time to the management teams of the centers and the families.

The Joint Commission considers that the health situation of our Community allows the full face-to-face teaching activity to be resumed in Infant and Primary, given its current low incidence rate, and which is minimal in educational centers. The total presence of these stages will facilitate the reconciliation of families who have made a great effort during these months and demonstrated great responsibility in complying with health recommendations.

Likewise, it was taken into account that vaccination with the first dose of the entire teaching staff has been achieved and progress has been made in vaccinating the most sensitive groups of the population. Another of the factors evaluated was the greater possibility of natural ventilation in the classrooms with the rise in temperatures, typical of this time of year in the Region of Murcia.

The Minister of Education and Culture, María Isabel Campuzano, pointed out that “educational centers are among the safest spaces, thanks to the accumulated experience and the effectiveness of the applied Contingency Plans ». Campuzano also stressed that “thanks to the professionalism of teachers and management teams, as well as the responsibility of students and families, it has been achieved that the number of confined classrooms in the Region of Murcia does not reach 1 percent, an incidence lower than the average for the rest of Spain ”.

The regional government defends that the objective is comprehensive presence, always prioritizing the safety and health of the entire educational community, to provide the maximum pedagogical guarantees in the training of students. Recently, presence in the 2nd year of Baccalaureate was reinstated, an extremely sensitive course to face the EBAU.