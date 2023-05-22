Laurent Simons rose to fame after graduating from elementary school at the age of six. Furthermore, the little genius has an IQ of 145 and fully controls his learning ability.

Laurent Simons is not yet twenty years old. He hasn’t started earning money yet because he recently graduated. However, he earns a considerable sum of money through his Instagram account.

As a result, his net worth is expected to be around $100,000 as of 2021, similar to Hayden Begley's.

Classical mechanics and quantum physics are two of Laurent’s areas of study. In numerous interviews he has stated that his goal is to make humanity eternal. He intends to use mechanical parts to replace as many body parts as possible. In addition, he is open to the study of artificial organs.

Laurent Simons was born in 2009 and celebrates his birthday on December 26 of every year. Likewise, the child prodigy is currently 13 years old (he was born on December 16, 2009). He was born in the Belgian city of Ostend. He is also a Belgian national and was born under the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Laurent was born into the Simons family, to Alexander and Lydia Simons. His parents are also dentists. At that time, his parents worked in the Netherlands. Laurent’s parents are very proud of him. In Ostend (Belgium), the child prodigy lives with his grandparents.

Laurent Simons was born in 2009. Photo: Instagram

Education

With an IQ of 145, the child prodigy is very bright. Laurent started school at the age of four and finished primary school at the age of six. At first, the little prodigy went to a private institute in Amsterdam. In Amsterdam he complained about the other students, who were too slow, and they complained about him because he seemed to know everything.

Later, he enrolled in a Bruges grammar school, where he received private tuition. He has a unique ability to memorize everything he reads in an instant. Thanks to this, she was able to finish the Abitur in two years.

Plus, he took a test practically every day for the last six weeks of high school to make sure he graduated on time. In addition, she did an internship with a cardiologist in Amsterdam and attended special programs for gifted children even on vacation.

Classical mechanics and quantum physics are two of Laurent’s areas of study. Photo: Instagram

After finishing high school, he studied at the Technical University of Eindhoven. However, the child prodigy dropped out at the age of nine, just before finishing his degree in electrical engineering, because his parents insisted that he finish before he was ten.

They hoped to beat the mark of Michael Kearney, an American child prodigy. According to the institution, Laurent still has some tests to do. The genius child, for his part, will continue his education in an Israeli institution. Laurent will study biotechnology, medicine and bioprocess engineering in Israel at the same time.

Career

Simons, a young prodigy, is influenced by Nikola Tesla, an American inventor of Serbian origin. Furthermore, he intends to research artificial organs and eventually build a fully artificial body in his own laboratory. Simons, for his part, is still young and doesn’t work for a living.

As for recognitions, the young prodigy has yet to receive any. The gifted child, on the other hand, will surely win a few honors soon. There is also no information on the internet about Simons’ exact net worth.

