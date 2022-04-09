Parents risk losing their newborn due to an error in the analysis of the Avezzano hospital: now they ask for truth and justice

The episode took place in Avezzano, a city in the province of L’Aquila, on 21 September. A newborn tested positive for cocaine soon after birth. In the end, it turned out to be a serious medical error.

A report that immediately alerted the Juvenile Court de L’Aquila and who for months made his parents live a real drama, who were losing their child.

Mom now asks truth and justiceasks that light be shed on what really happened, on something that has upset their lives

I want the truth, this story has marked us, it has humiliated us. They accused me, they told me that they would take my son from me. My husband and I have always tested negative on the toxicological tests from the beginning. I was even subjected to urine sampling, the second time, through a catheter to avoid any alteration. The result has always been negative.

But according to what was communicated by the ASL to the Juvenile Court, the mother was also tested positive to cocaine. How could this happen? The most plausible hypothesis is that there have been exchanges of results, exchanges of people. But the truth will come only at the end of the investigations of the Avezzano Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The birth of the newborn

After the birth, which took place on 21 September last, the newborn presented various ailments, in particular gods tremors.

The doctors therefore decided to submit him to all the necessary tests and it was found positive for cocaine. From that moment a real ordeal began for her parents. The ASL communicated that the new mother was also positive for drugs, while the new father was prevented from seeing her child and also from having information on the health state.

Both have undergone all the necessary tests, always negative. Now, after six months, it turned out that it was a mistake in the test performed. The subsequent analyzes carried out on the newborn had given all the negative results, but despite this the two parents found themselves before the Juvenile Court for an evaluation of their parenting skills and for a state of drug addiction.

The judge reassigned, after the long ordeal, the parental responsibility and has filed all charges. But even though the family has reunited and is now happy, i psychological damage they have been serious and today they want to know the truth, they want to know what happened and who made a mistake.