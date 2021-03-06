A protocol ensures that the centers do not accuse the sick leave that may cause the possible side effects of the prophylactic against Covid Image of the vaccination against Covid-19 in Murcia. / Guillermo Carrión / AGM DANIEL VIDAL Saturday, March 6, 2021, 09:33



The vaccination program against Covid-19 is advancing in the Community without much hurry but not without pause either. Around 2,718 teachers in the Region will receive the first dose of the prophylactic tomorrow at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia. This is at least the intention of the Ministry of Health, which far exceeds the initial forecast d