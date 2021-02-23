Citizen and political pressure and the reduction in the incidence rates of the pandemic have led the Ministry of Education and Health to start rethinking your blended teaching model, which forces students to take turns going to face-to-face class with the aim of reducing the capacity in the classrooms.

The Joint Health and Education Commission decided at its meeting this Tuesday morning to return to the presence of the Infant and Primary Education students provided that two criteria are met: that 70% of teachers and other staff in schools have received the first dose of the vaccine and that the epidemiological situation allows it, especially due to the behavior of the new strains.

«These two circumstances can support a measure that, in any case, It will be subject to these two requirements being met and a fourth wave not occurring, about which health experts are beginning to warn, “according to a statement from the regional government. The return to the classrooms every day for the Infant and Primary students would occur in two months, a few weeks after the return after the Easter holidays.

The Health and Education technicians found that «the decrease in the level of transmission is slow and before modifying the current regime of measures implemented in educational centers it is necessary to analyze how Easter can affect, how the new strains behave and how vaccination influences teachers and other workers in the centers.

Experts consider that the vaccination level of 70% could be reached within about two months. The Ministry of Education and Culture also works to make it possible to return to the presence of second year high school students, “in attention to the academic importance as it is the last stage of Secondary Education.”

This measure may be adopted around the second half of March, coinciding with the completion of VET classes in the institutes, so that the centers will have more space when those classrooms are freed. In a future meeting with the directors of the institutes of the Region, the measures to be implemented will be analyzed, under the premise of not compromising capacity. Likewise, the Ministry of Education and Culture also studies the presence for students with special educational needs of 3rd and 4th of Compulsory Secondary Education, as well as Baccalaureate.

Since the beginning of the year, Murcian Infant, Primary, and First and Second ESO schoolchildren study at home one day a week, and attend the educational center four. An anomaly in Spain, since no other community applies this system at those levels. From the third year of ESO onwards, students only attend class in the classroom for half of the school days, two one week, and three the next, taking turns in groups. That format was adopted, argued in their day Health and Education, to lower the capacity of students in the classroom without having to lower the ratios.