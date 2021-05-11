Elisa Carrió harshly questioned the “Pandemic Law”, the ruling party’s project to give Alberto Fernández “superpowers” in determining new restrictions due to the coronavirus. “They would incur the crime of infamous treason “, analyzed the reference of the Civic Coalition.

“The President of the Republic, the Vice President and President of the Senate, the senators and all the legislators of the nation’s people, gathered in the Chamber of Deputies, must clearly read the Article 29 of the National Constitution“, recommended the former deputy.

In an audio that he shared on his social networks, he explained that this article “prevents delegating in the Executive Power, the sum of public power by which the life, honor and fortune of Argentines is at the mercy of any person “.

He assured that this article of the Magna Carta is “the clause against dictatorship of a man, of an Executive Power “.

Carrió concluded with a categorical phrase: “If they did, they would incur the crime of infamous traitors to the Fatherland.”

In this way, the referent of the Civic Coalition spoke out publicly in tune with the opposition, which has already shown its full rejection to the initiative that the Government entered this Monday in Congress.

The details of the “Pandemic Law”

The project seeks to establish objective parameters to shield with the force of law the sanitary measures and restrictions taken by Alberto Fernández, after the ruling of the Court that supported the City against the closure of schools.

Precisely, one of its most controversial points is the one that orders the suspension of face-to-face classes automatically in high-risk areas.

Alberto Fernández and part of the cabinet, in a meeting with governors last January.

“In the Agglomerates, Departments or Parties that are in a situation of Epidemiological and Sanitary Alarm the dictation of face-to-face classes is suspended at all levels and in all its modalities, “reads the folder, which was entered by the Senate, chaired by Cristina Kirchner and where the ruling party has more support.

The Government wants to approve the project in an express process. For this reason, this week he will begin to deal with it in the Health and Constitutional Affairs committees of the Senate.

The objective is to have its approval before May 21, when the current DNU expires with restrictions on circulation due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

Widespread rejection

The opposition arch has already highlighted its rejection of the measure, even before the ruling party will present it in Parliament.

Mario Negri and Cristian Ritondo, two legislators who opposed the bill early. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

“We should not under any point of view endorse greater powers that overwhelm the provincial and city autonomies,” Mario Negri (UCR), Cristian Ritondo (PRO) and Juan López (Civic Coalition) said on Monday morning, hours before that the details of the initiative were known.

The legislators point out the “unconstitutionality” of the project, known as the “Pandemic Law”.

“No matter how much the President tries, it cannot be attributed by any shortcut original powers that are of the provinces and the City,” said radical deputy Brenda Austin, after the dissemination of the details.

AFG